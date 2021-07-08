Music Fest, movies bring business back to Steamboat’s west side

Buffalo Commons opened the Schmiggity's Presents Snow Bowl Music Fest on June 25. (Photo courtesy of Pat Waters)



Snow Bowl Steamboat has added concerts and movies to the menu this summer, and director of hospitality Alex Kaulbach said the first two events have already been a big hit.

“It’s always been a challenge to get people to come to the west side, and we recognize that we need to give people a reason to come out here,” Kaulbach said. “This is just the beginning of that.”

The 2021 Snow Bowl Music Fest began June 25 when one of Steamboat Springs’ favorite bands, Buffalo Commons, packed the venue with more than 400 people on a rainy opening night. People sheltered under tents, watched on the big screen inside the Snow Bowl and moved back outside once the rain passed. The concert series continued the following week, as Miss Mojo took the stage in front of a similarly sized crowd.

“We were not really sure what to expect, honestly,” said Pat Waters of Schmiggity’s, which is presenting the concert series. “We’re really happy with the way it’s been going, and we are definitely off to a pretty good start.”

The first concerts in Schmiggity's Presents Snow Bowl Music Fest have drawn large crowds to enjoy good music, friends and food. (Photo courtesy of Alex Kaulbach)



The series will continue Friday night with Maddy O’Neal, who played at Red Rocks in May, performing with MZG. On July 16, Big Something will step on the stage, followed by 40oz of Freedom on July 23, Andy Frasco & the UN on July 30, Afroman on Aug. 6 and Steamboat’s own Wish You Were Pink on Aug. 13.

The local theme will continue Aug. 20 with Local-Palooza, featuring The Worried Men, ED & Co and Doghouse Boys. The series is slated to wrap Sept. 3 with Magic Beans.

Bands take the stage at 7 p.m. every Friday and play rain or shine. The bands are normally done by 10 p.m. Tickets are available at the Snow Bowl or Schmiggity’s websites.

Kaulbach and Waters are both excited about the future of the Music Fest.

“We’re planning on continuing to do this indefinitely, and we will see how it goes in future years,” Waters said. “We’re all excited about the future, and it’s been great working with the Snow Bowl.”

Moving forward, Waters said music fans should expect bigger bands, but for now, he is taking it show-by-show and year-by-year.

Kaulback is thrilled that the series has drawn people out west and helped bring attention to Snow Bowl, which is currently open Thursday through Sunday, after re-opening in late June after a lengthy shutdown due to COVID-19.

He said the community has always been a big thing of the west side business, which served free meals to those who needed it as part of its Family Bowl program, which ran through the pandemic. The business has always focused on providing family-friendly entertainment.

That’s a big reason Snow Bowl recently introduced Movie Night, where customers can enjoy a movie played on an outdoor screen. The shows are at 8 p.m. Thursday nights and cost $5 per ticket.

The movies opened with “Guardians of the Galaxy” Thursday night and will continue with “The Princess Bride” on July 14, “Caddyshack” on July 21 and “Men in Black” on July 28. The movies will continue into August with “Mean Girls” on Aug. 5, “Encino Man” on Aug. 12, “Happy Gilmore” on Aug. 19 and “The Incredibles” on Aug. 26. The movie nights will wrap up with “The Fifth Element” on Sept. 2 and “The Big Lebowski” on Sept. 9.

Kaulbach said Snow Bowl plans to host “Disco Inferno” on Saturday evenings, a cocktail sling-off that will feature local restaurants and bars making great summer cocktails with a portion of the proceeds benefiting local nonprofits and an adult Olympics events, where participants compete in lawn games.

“We define our success, first and foremost, as being a valuable part of our community,” Kaulbach said. “So we want to continue to offer great opportunities and serve that community.”

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.