Museum seeks volunteers to work with children
The Tread of Pioneers Museum in Steamboat is seeking volunteers to work with schoolchildren in the museum, at heritage sites and in classrooms.
According to the museum, volunteer opportunities offer flexible scheduling and a rewarding experience. Teaching experience would be helpful but is not necessary.
For more, email Jonelle Castleberry at jcastleberry@treadofpioneers.org.
