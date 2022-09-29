Museum seeks help with Festival of Trees in November
The Tread of Pioneers Museum is seeking tree buyers, sponsors and decorating groups for the 28th annual Festival of Trees from Nov. 11-26.
During that time, the museum will be transformed into a magical forest of decorated trees. Anyone who is interested should email cbannister@treadofpioneers.org.
