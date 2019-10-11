Multiple rollovers after snow storm: The Record for Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019

Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019

1:20 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a drunken pedestrian at Ninth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

1:14 a.m. Police received a report of a bear in the 10 block of Anglers Drive.

9:12 a.m. Officers investigated an alleged burglary at a business in the 1700 block of Central Park Drive.

11:22 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a dog that bit someone in the 23000 block of Schussmark Trail in Oak Creek.

2:02 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a fender-bender at Fish Creek Falls Road and Tamarack Drive. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

3:49 p.m. Steamboat firefighters assisted a man who rolled his vehicle at mile marker 153 along U.S. Highway 40. He refused to be taken to the hospital and rode away with police.

5:45 p.m. A caller notified police of an alleged intoxicated driver in the 900 block of Weiss Drive. Officers stopped the vehicle and arrested a woman on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

8:34 p.m. Steamboat firefighters responded to a single-vehicle rollover at U.S. Forest Service Road 302 and U.S. Highway 40. The driver refused medical care.

11:54 p.m. Deputies received a report of a suspicious incident in the 21600 block of Colorado Highway 131 in Phippsburg.

Total incidents: 37

Steamboat officers had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 15 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.