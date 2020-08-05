Multiple reports of threats: The Record for Tuesday, Aug. 5

Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2020

1:38 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of harassment at a gas station in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.

7:34 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a person locked out of their vehicle in the 40300 block of Valley Drive.

9:14 a.m. Officers received a noise complaint in the 1400 block of Morgan Court.

11:46 a.m. Officers responded to a report of theft from a garage in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.

1:25 p.m. Deputies received a public health concern call in the 38700 block of Pinon Trail in Milner.

2:40 p.m. Officers responded to a report of threats in the 3300 block of Sunburst Court.

5 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a bear at Pine Grove Road and South Lincoln Avenue.

5:17 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to an emotional distress call in the 200 block of South Second Street in Hayden.

5: 23 p.m. Deputies received a report of trespass in the 28700 block of Routt County Road 18.

5:51 p.m. Deputies were called to a report of threats in the 200 block of Main Street in Yampa.

6:22 p.m. Deputies responded to a burglary in the 100 block of East First Street in Yampa.

8:15 p.m. Officers were called to a report of threats in the 1000 block of Merritt Street.

8:42 p.m. Deputies received a report of threats in the 32600 block of Routt County Road 20.

9:12 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to an elevator emergency at a condominium complex in the 2300 block of Apres Ski Way.

Total incidents: 60

Steamboat officers had 33 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 17 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to six calls for service.

West Routt firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.