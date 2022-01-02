Multiple non-injury wrecks on Colorado Highway 131: The Record for Saturday, Jan. 1
Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022
12:35 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers and Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an area near the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road for a report of trespassing.
1:47 a.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a wreck on Colorado Highway 131 near Oak Creek. No injuries were reported.
3:17 a.m. Deputies were called to Highway 131 just south of Steamboat Springs for another accident without injuries.
9:41 a.m. Steamboat officers responded to an animal complaint on Pamela Lane, near Emerald Park.
5:24 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to the 2000 block of Curve Plaza, west of Steamboat Springs, following a report of a drunk pedestrian in the area.
10:35 p.m. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Morgan Court after receiving a noise complaint.
Total incidents: 55
• Steamboat officers responded to 35 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Multiple non-injury wrecks on Colorado Highway 131: The Record for Saturday, Jan. 1
Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022