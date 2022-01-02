Multiple non-injury wrecks on Colorado Highway 131: The Record for Saturday, Jan. 1

Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022

12:35 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers and Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an area near the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road for a report of trespassing.

1:47 a.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a wreck on Colorado Highway 131 near Oak Creek. No injuries were reported.

3:17 a.m. Deputies were called to Highway 131 just south of Steamboat Springs for another accident without injuries.

9:41 a.m. Steamboat officers responded to an animal complaint on Pamela Lane, near Emerald Park.

5:24 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to the 2000 block of Curve Plaza, west of Steamboat Springs, following a report of a drunk pedestrian in the area.

10:35 p.m. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Morgan Court after receiving a noise complaint.

Total incidents: 55

• Steamboat officers responded to 35 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.