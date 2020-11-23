Multiple loud neighbors: The Record for Sunday, Nov. 22

Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020

12:06 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call from a party in the 3000 block of Village Drive who said their neighbor was playing loud music and stomping. Officers contacted the neighbors, and they agreed to quiet down.

2:27 a.m. Officers received a call from a man who said his neighbors in the 600 block of Anglers Drive were playing loud music. Officers contacted the neighbors, and they agreed to quiet down.

9:07 a.m. A driver in the 1400 Blue Sage Drive called officers to tell them he saw someone dumping concrete in the area. Officers contacted the man dumping concrete, who informed them he was dumping it on his own property.

10:53 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded a noise complaint in the 4000 block of Pine Street in Milner.

2:25 p.m. Officers received a call from a woman who believed she saw too many people gathering without masks in the 1800 block of Lagoon Court

4:28 p.m. Officers received a call from a man who was dropping off a friend in the 400 block of Old Fish Creek Falls Road who believed a neighbor was videotaping him.

6:28 p.m. Officers received a call from a passerby driver who said he saw someone placing stickers on the ground in the 2000 block of Snow Bowl Plaza.

Total incidents: 41

• Steamboat officers responded to 29 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to six cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

•Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.