Multiple illegal burns and fireworks: The Record for Friday, Sept. 11, 2020

Friday, Sept. 11, 2020

7:39 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a call about a suspicious person at the 100 block of Anglers Drive.

10:44 a.m. Officers responded to a call about lost property in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.

12:05 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office duties responded to an illegal burn at Hinman Park Campground near Clark.

12:59 p.m. Officers responded to a bear call in the 3000 block of Temple Knolls.

3:56 p.m. Officers responded to a trespassing call in the 900 block of Weiss Drive.

7:49 p.m. Officers responded to an illegal burn at the 2000 block of Inverness Way.

8:34 p.m. Deputies responded to an illegal burn at the South Fork Soda Creek.

9:59 p.m. Officers responded to a fireworks complaint at a high school in the 40 block of East Maple Street.

Total incidents: 58

Steamboat officers had 36 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 20 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.