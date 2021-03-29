Multiple graffiti reports: The Record for Sunday, March 28

Sunday, March 28, 2021

1:03 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted Hayden Police Department officers with two men who were intoxicated and being loud near the 100 block of Spruce Street in Hayden.

7:16 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about two men who were having a loud argument near the Gondola Transit Center. Before officers arrived to deal with the men, the original caller called back to tell police the men made up and got on a bus together.

9:34 a.m. Officers received a report of some graffiti on the wall of the Walton Creek Tunnel near the 3000 block of South Lincoln Avenue. When on public property, public works will eventually clean up the graffiti.

1:36 p.m. Two moose attracted a crowd near the 2200 block of Apres Ski Way. A wildlife officer responded to the scene and decided there was no safety issue for either the moose or the onlookers. Officers would get another call about the same moose nearly six hours later.

5:04 p.m. Officers received another report of graffiti, this time near the 800 block of Weiss Circle. The incident is under investigation.

9:41 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a fight reported by an employee at a business near the 44200 block of Routt County Road 36. One person had been caught going through other people’s belongings and was confronted by another person. One person was cited for theft, and the other disorderly conduct.

Total incidents: 43

• Steamboat officers responded to 21 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 12 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.