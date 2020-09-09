Multiple alarms keep police, firefighters busy: The Record for Tuesday, Sept. 8

Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

2:04 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to an alarm going off at a residence in the 2400 block of Ridge Road. Officers and Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 12 more alarm calls throughout the day.

6:19 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to electrical wires down at McKinley and East Maple streets. Firefighters were called to six more similar incidents throughout the day.

7:45 a.m. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm at a condominium complex in the 2800 block of Eagleridge Drive. Firefighters responded to five more fire alarms across Steamboat throughout the day.

10:38 a.m. Police received an animal complaint in the 200 block of River Road.

4:03 p.m. Deputies were called to a report of fraud in the 21000 block of Whitewood Drive West.

6:12 p.m. Firefighters responded to an inside gas leak in the 2100 block of Val D’Isere Circle.

9:21 p.m. Deputies responded to a motor vehicle wreck at U.S. Highway 40 and Routt County Road 51A in Hayden. No one was injured in the wreck.

10:10 p.m. Deputies were called to an assault taking place at Routt County Road 50Z and Colorado Highway 131 in Oak Creek.

11:48 p.m. Firefighters responded to a possible structure fire at a hotel in the 3600 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 60

Steamboat officers had 24 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 17 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to 18 calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.