Multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday causes only minor injuries

Oak Creek Fire responded Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 to a four-car accident that caused a road closure on Routt County Road 27, aka Twenty Mile Road.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District/Courtesy photo

A four-car accident that resulted in two minor injuries and three damaged vehicles prompted a road closure for Routt County Road 27, also known as Twenty Mile Road, on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Routt County announced the closure on C.R. 27 at Colorado Highway 131 in Oak Creek at 2:51 p.m. The road later reopened at 5:35 p.m.

With help from a Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue ambulance, Oak Creek Fire Rescue took two people involved in the accident to receive medical attention — one for a shoulder injury and the other for a potential neck injury.

“Special thanks to Steamboat Fire for responding with an ambulance,” Oak Creek Fire Chief Brady Glauthier said. “We really appreciate the help.“

Oak Creek Fire, Colorado State Patrol, the Routt County Sheriff’s Office and Steamboat Springs Fire all responded to the scene.

According to authorities, the driver that caused the wreck was coming up Highway 131 from Oak Creek, turned onto C.R. 27 and lost control upon hitting a patch of ice. Although the roads appeared clear, they were slick.

“That day was super slick with people driving too fast, (and) people get thrown off because it can appear to be all dry roads at one point in time, and next you turn the corner and it’s all ice,” Glauthier said.

The three cars damaged included a Ford Ram 3500, a Honda Element and a Ford pickup. Three of the plates involved in the wreck were in-state and one was out-of-state.

The county ran plows through the area to try to address the slick roadway before reopening it.

First responders emphasized the importance of driving carefully in winter conditions. State patrol offers the following tips and more at CSP.Colorado.gov/Super-Cruising-In-Colorado :

Slow Down. Driving too fast is a primary cause of winter driving collisions. Icy roads that may not look icy, de-iced roads that could still be slippery, low visibility and other moving vehicles are all good reasons to slow down. Don’t tailgate and keep an eye on your rearview mirror to make sure nobody gets too close to you.

Driving too fast is a primary cause of winter driving collisions. Icy roads that may not look icy, de-iced roads that could still be slippery, low visibility and other moving vehicles are all good reasons to slow down. Don’t tailgate and keep an eye on your rearview mirror to make sure nobody gets too close to you. Winterize your vehicle. Install winter tires or all-season tires with great tread. Check your brakes, have a fully charged battery and full fluids in your vehicle. Confirm that your headlights are working and clear. Have wiper blades cleaned.

Install winter tires or all-season tires with great tread. Check your brakes, have a fully charged battery and full fluids in your vehicle. Confirm that your headlights are working and clear. Have wiper blades cleaned. Plan ahead by knowing the weather forecast . Conditions can change quickly in Colorado. It may start out sunny with blue skies, but snow conditions may be moving in.

. Conditions can change quickly in Colorado. It may start out sunny with blue skies, but snow conditions may be moving in. Know your route. Study your route in advance so you are aware of any high mountain passes and directions you’ll need to follow. Visit COTrip.org to watch live traffic cameras across the state.

Study your route in advance so you are aware of any high mountain passes and directions you’ll need to follow. Visit COTrip.org to watch live traffic cameras across the state. Easy on the brakes. When you are driving in the harsh weather of a Colorado winter, hitting the brakes can often just make things worse. Reduce your speed and only use your brakes when necessary to help you avoid slipping and sliding along the road.

Kit Geary is the county, public safety and education reporter. To reach her, call 970-871-4229 or email her at kgeary@SteamboatPilot.com.