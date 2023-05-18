Mud closes most Emerald Mountain trails in Steamboat Springs
Spring runoff and muddy conditions has closed all city-maintained Emerald Mountain singletrack trails. Blackmer remains open.
The city is monitoring conditions, and with warm weather in the forecast, staff expect some lower mountain trails to open next week.
Ridge and Rotary trails are open. However, Routt County Road 45 is still washed out and the trails are only accessible by foot or bike.
