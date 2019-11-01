MAP: First Friday Artwalk listings for Nov. 1, 2019
Steamboat Springs’ First Friday Artwalk returns to businesses around town from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. See participating locations and learn about the artists by exploring the interactive map below.
Steamboat Creates
1001 13th St.
970-879-9008
Steamboat Creates artist members’ exhibit “Autumn Art” represents a diverse collection of work. Following the Nov. 1 reception, the show will be displayed throughout November.
Windfall Fine Art Gallery
1015 Lincoln Ave.
970-761-8000
Windfall Fine Art Gallery exhibits a wide variety of styles and mediums by local and regional artists and Hayley Berg will play acoustic guitar.
Gallery 89
1009 Lincoln Ave.
970-439-8196
Gallery 89 features carefully curated works from Europe alongside pieces by local artists.
Young Bloods Collective at the Ski Locker
941 Lincoln Ave. #100a
941-321-2809
November’s Young Bloods Collective show is a collection of self-reflective works inspired by the spirit of iconic artist Frida Kahlo.
Jace Romick Gallery
837 Lincoln Ave.
970-846-8377
The Jace Romick Gallery and R-Diamond Gallery pair Steamboat’s rich ranching heritage with a contemporary Western aesthetic.
Steamboat Art Museum
807 Lincoln Ave.
970-870-1755
This weekend is the last chance to see pieces from the 2019 Plein Air Event, during which 50 artists from across the country painted Routt County’s fall splendor. The show runs through Nov. 2.
Urbane
703 Lincoln Ave.
970-879-9169
Fourteen-year-old Kali Waldman makes abstract work that reveals the unexpected and encourages viewers to find hidden images.
Solar Flare Glasswork & Design
635 Lincoln Ave.
970-875-3420
Live glassblowing demonstrations.
Tom Manglesen Images of Nature
730 Lincoln Ave.
970-871-1822
Nature photographer Thomas D. Mangelsen has traveled throughout the natural world for nearly 50 years, photographing the Earth’s last great wild places.
Wild Horse Gallery
802 Lincoln Ave
970-819-2850
The gallery features new arrivals in bronze, oil, pastel, etching and glass, ranging from classic to contemporary.
Tread of Pioneers Museum
800 Oak St.
970-879-2214
“Postcards of the Past” showcases the history of Steamboat Springs as a tourist destination through the lens of vintage postcards, travel guides and memorabilia from the first half of the 20th century.
Pine Moon Fine Art
117 Ninth St.
970-846-2787
Pine Moon Fine Art celebrates the season of gratitude by supporting the Bust of Steamboat and Breast Cancer Awareness.
W Gallery
115 Ninth St.
970-846-1783
W Gallery has extended its Pop-Up In Pink exhibit, featuring works on paper from Oehme Graphics. A percentage of gallery sales will support Bust of Steamboat.
