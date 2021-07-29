Moxie set to close the last day of September

Moxie Home Consign and Design, which owner Michelle Caragol opened in 2010, will be closing its doors at the end of September if a buyer for the business does not come forward. (Photo by John F. Russell)



After 11 years, Moxie Home Consign and Design owner Michelle Caragol has decided it’s time to close the doors on her west Steamboat Springs business.

“It’s been fun, but I’m ready,” Caragol said. “I just have other things that I would like to do in my life, and I find that I just do not have the time to do those things.”

Caragol, who has been trying to sell the business for the past six months, believes the store is an important resource for Steamboat, and she would prefer to see it stay open.

“I’m still really hoping that somebody will come in and buy the business,” Caragol said. “We get a lot of really positive feedback here about the business and about how valuable it is to the community. So it would just be nice to keep that going.”

Moxie opened in 2010 in the wake of the Great Recession, as Steamboat and many other towns across the U.S. were still dealing with the impacts brought on by the housing bubble burst in 2008.

Over the years, Moxie has been a place where people come to sell their gently used furniture. Caragol also sells new furniture, as well as an extensive selection of mattresses from Therapedic, which are manufactured in Colorado.

“It’s really an important business because, otherwise, people don’t have anything to do with their used furniture,” Caragol said. “It’s me and Annie’s (Home Consignments), and between the two of us, we can barely handle all the volume of things that we get.”

Caragol said consignment stores in Steamboat fill an important niche, allowing people to sell the furniture they no longer need and providing a place for customers to find unique items and give them new life inside a new home.

“Obviously, that’s better for the environment if we can do that, so it’s just a really great thing for the community,” Caragol said.

When Caragol opened the store, she had no retail experience, but over the years, she learned the ins and outs of the consignment business.

“There definitely was a learning curve,” Caragol said. “You learn what’s going to sell and what’s not going to sell.”

She said the consignment business has been steady the past couple of years. The store shut down for a month in 2020 during the pandemic. She said COVID-19 has also made it more difficult to purchase new furniture to put on her floor to sell. She said the amount of new furniture at Moxie has been reduced in recent months because of supply line issues, but demand for good, used furniture has grown.

Caragol said the time has now come on to move on to some other projects that she has been putting off. Her plans at this point are to close the store Sept. 30.

“I’ve met a lot of really wonderful people, both local and from out of town, so that’s always been really fun to meet them and hear their stories and share things,” Caragol said. “I have a lot of repeat customers that come in all the time, and they’re like friends, and that’s been really great. I love that.”

