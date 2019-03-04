Moving Mountains grows Steamboat Springs management team

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Moving Mountains, a Steamboat Springs luxury property management company, has named Amy Davis as the business' new sales manager and promoted Joan Allsberry to a new role as business development and owner relations manager.

Davis, a longtime resident of Steamboat, moved to the area in fall 2002 after living in New Jersey. She has more than 20 years of experience as a sales and marketing professional. In her new position with Moving Mountains, Davis will be responsible for managing the sales team, which is composed of reservations and guest services employees.

"We are excited to welcome such an experienced executive like Amy to lead our sales team," said Moving Mountains CEO Robin Craigen in a news release. "Her background within sales and marketing, as well as her extensive experience in leading strategic sales growth, makes her an ideal fit for our team and the continued growth of our company."

Allsberry has been with Moving Mountains for two years as sales manager. In her new role she will oversee new business opportunities to ensure consistent company growth as well as develop initiatives that focus on owner and guest loyalty.

"Joan's exceptional interpersonal skills and in-depth knowledge of our business will be integral to the next phase of growth for Moving Mountains," Craigen said in a news release.