Moving Mountains appoints local hospitality veteran Lisa Riniker as director of operations

Lisa Riniker

Courtesy photo

The Moving Mountains luxury vacation rental management company has appointed Lisa Riniker as its director of operations.

According to the company, Riniker will lead Moving Mountains’ operations team across all four resort locations including Steamboat, Vail, Beaver Creek and Breckenridge.

The company noted that Riniker comes from a strong operations background, having spent the last nine years as the assistant general manager at The Steamboat Grand.

“We are delighted to welcome Lisa to Moving Mountains as her experience in hospitality and strong work ethic make her an ideal candidate to lead our operations team,” said Robin Craigen, Moving Mountains CEO and co-founder, in a statement. “Our company is experiencing exceptional growth, and with that comes the need to add strength and depth to our team. Lisa was the perfect fit for the role and enables us to continue pursuing new opportunities.”