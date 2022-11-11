Moving Mountain among Outside Magazines ‘Best Places to Work’
Outside Magazine recently named Moving Mountains as one of the “Best Places to Work in 2022,” for the third time, according to a news release.
Moving Mountains is a Steamboat Springs company that provides of luxury vacation rentals, concierge services and more.
“I’ve been working here for six years now. I keep coming back because of the people. The people I work with, the people who come to stay with us,” said Matt Gorevan, a Moving Mountains shuttle driver, in the release. “We are always moving forward in the same direction towards the same goal, which is to help people have a great experience.”
While headquartered in Steamboat, the company also operates in Vail, Beaver Creek and Breckenridge and has more than 79 employees.
