Mountainfilm streams available through Nov. 30

Bud Werner Library is presenting a free opportunity to watch Mountainfilm for Students at home. This is a selection of Mountainfilm short films designed for families to stream together now through Nov. 30.

Among the shorts is “Annika: Where She Lands,” the film about local Nordic combined athlete Annika Malicinski.

Sign up at Steamboatlibrary.org/events/kids-mountainfilm-2025 to get an email with a personal link and password for watching.