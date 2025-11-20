Mountainfilm streams available through Nov. 30
Bud Werner Library is presenting a free opportunity to watch Mountainfilm for Students at home. This is a selection of Mountainfilm short films designed for families to stream together now through Nov. 30.
Among the shorts is “Annika: Where She Lands,” the film about local Nordic combined athlete Annika Malicinski.
Sign up at Steamboatlibrary.org/events/kids-mountainfilm-2025 to get an email with a personal link and password for watching.
