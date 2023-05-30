Mountain Tap to tap up Hala-Lima with live bluegrass
In celebration of the Yampa River Festival, Mountain Tap Brewery will tap up Hala-Lima on Friday.
Hala-Lima is a session light lager brewed with a hint of key limes. Staff from Mountain Tap, Hala Gear and Friends of the Yampa came together to brew the beer last month. In addition to the beer tapping, Deer Creek Sharp Shooters will provide bluegrass music from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free.
The beer comes from a collaboration brew between Mountain Tap and Hala Gear, and $1 from every pint sold will be donated to Friends of the Yampa.
