Mountain Tap celebrates Colorado Public Lands Day with beer
Mountain Tap Brewery in downtown Steamboat Springs will celebrate Colorado Public Lands Day by tapping a beer at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 19.
The brewery will tap the Belgian farmhouse-style saison on the eve of Colorado Public Lands Day. The beer was brewed with all Colorado-grown malted barley, raw red wheat and malted rye from Root Shoot Malting in Loveland.
The earthy, bready, grain-flavored, complex brew will be available while supplies last.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.