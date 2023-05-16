Mountain Tap celebrates Colorado Public Lands Day with beer

Mountain Tap Brewery in downtown Steamboat Springs will celebrate Colorado Public Lands Day by tapping a beer at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 19.

The brewery will tap the Belgian farmhouse-style saison on the eve of Colorado Public Lands Day. The beer was brewed with all Colorado-grown malted barley, raw red wheat and malted rye from Root Shoot Malting in Loveland.

The earthy, bready, grain-flavored, complex brew will be available while supplies last.