Mountain lion on Spring Creek Trail: The Record for Monday, July 6, 2019

Monday, July 6, 2019

12:07 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle at South Lincoln Avenue and Hilltop Parkway.

1:12 a.m. A bouncer at a bar in the 700 block of Yampa Street contacted officers after collecting what they believed to be fake IDs.

2:01 a.m. Officers saw a bear trying to get into cars at Ninth and Yampa streets. Officers scared the bear away.

2:08 a.m. Officers were called to a reported fight in the 2700 block of Village Drive. Four people were drunk and arguing. Officers mediated the argument.

6:08 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies, police and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to an unknown injury motor vehicle crash near mile marker 139 on U.S. Highway 40.

8:08 a.m. Officers received a report of a suspicious person at a store in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza. A woman was asked to leave the store after someone believed they’d seen her huffing paint in the store.

12:27 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious person at a business in the 2400 block of Lincoln Avenue.

2:02 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers and Steamboat firefighters were called to assist a person who suffered a traumatic injury near Bridge 12 on the Spring Creek Trail.

2:17 p.m. Officers were called to an unfounded report of someone who skipped out on paying for gas at a convenience store in the 500 block of Marketplace Plaza. Someone had prepaid for their gas but told the cashier the wrong pump number.

4:06 p.m. Deputies arrested a man on suspicion of second-degree assault, criminal mischief and false reporting to authorities.

6:05 p.m. Deputies, police and Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters were called to a disturbance in the 21100 block of Haymeadow Lane in Phippsburg. A person was transported to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat.

7:38 p.m. Deputies received a fireworks complaint in the area of Rock Point Trail and Routt County Road 16 near Oak Creek.

7:56 p.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District and Yampa firefighters assisted someone who was bleeding near mile marker 1 on C.R. 7 near Yampa.

8:54 p.m. A hiker saw a mountain lion on the Spring Creek Trail, near Bridge 5. The hiker did not have the means to fend off a mountain lion and was nervous walking back through the area. Officers escorted the hiker off the trail.

9:17 p.m. Deputies received a fireworks complaint in the 27600 block of Silver Spur Street near Steamboat.

11:01 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken pedestrian in the 400 block of Ore House Plaza. The person was in the hot tub and was asked to leave. Officers were unable to find the person when they got there.

11:40 p.m. Officers were called to a reported theft at a bar in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue. Car keys and other items were taken. Officers took a report.

Total incidents: 61

Steamboat officers had 32 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to 12 calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

