Mountain biking ethics workshop held at library
Yampatika and Routt County Riders have partnered to host the Leave No Trace workshop, focusing on the outdoor ethics of mountain biking.
Mountain biking is a popular summer activity in and around Steamboat Springs, but it can also have negative environmental impacts. The goal of the workshop is to discuss those impacts and explain what can be done to limit them.
The event will run from noon-1 p.m. Friday at the Bud Werner Library Hall. The workshop is free, and pizza, donated by Brooklynn’s Pizzeria, will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.