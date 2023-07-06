Mountain biking ethics workshop held at library

Yampatika and Routt County Riders have partnered to host the Leave No Trace workshop, focusing on the outdoor ethics of mountain biking.

Mountain biking is a popular summer activity in and around Steamboat Springs, but it can also have negative environmental impacts. The goal of the workshop is to discuss those impacts and explain what can be done to limit them.

The event will run from noon-1 p.m. Friday at the Bud Werner Library Hall. The workshop is free, and pizza, donated by Brooklynn’s Pizzeria, will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.