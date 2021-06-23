Mount Werner roundabout won’t be completed until November, but will partially reopen July 1

Steamboat Springs drivers frustrated with the construction and traffic delays around town have good and bad news.

The good news is some construction projects are moving along and scheduled to be finished in the next few weeks. The bad news is other projects are expected to take longer, with some running until Nov. 1.

Crews work on the new roundabout replacing the intersection of Mount Werner Road and Steamboat Boulevard. (Photo courtesy City of Steamboat Springs)



Mount Werner and Steamboat Boulevard roundabout

Drivers trying to access Mount Werner Road for the past two months have had to use Walton Creek Road, but beginning on July 1, the city plans to reopen one lane on Mount Werner, and the second lane will open in November.

“That should take a lot of the pressure off Walton Creek Road,” said Jon Snyder, Steamboat public works director. “We know there’s been a lot of hassle getting up Walton Creek.”

Snyder said the project remains on schedule with roadway grading and deep culvert replacement mostly completed. Before the end of the month, concrete will begin to be poured, and the roundabout’s curb and gutters will start to take shape.

Work currently runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. There will be no weekend work in July, as to reduce noise and traffic during a busy tourism time. Residents interested in sharing their thoughts about the project are invited to attend the bi-weekly virtual meetings at 10 a.m. July 2, July 16 and July 30, or share comments on EngageSteamboat.net/roundabout .

West US 40 sidewalk project

Construction on the West U.S. Highway 40 sidewalk project began earlier in June. This project includes installation of a sidewalk on the south side of Lincoln Avenue between the Steamboat Springs Community Center and Loggers Lane, and installation of a sidewalk on the north side of Lincoln Avenue between Indian Trails and Conestoga Circle.

Traffic impacts are limited to shoulder work with some periods of time when one lane may be closed to facilitate work along the highway, Snyder said. Residents will still be able to access adjacent businesses while the sidewalk is under construction.

While work is currently focused on the south side of the roadway, crews will begin cutting the north side of the hill as early as next week. During this portion, there may be a one-lane closure as well as a pedestrian and bike detour.

Duckels Construction is serving as general contractor for the project.

Rodeo grounds paving project

The city began paving the eastern side of the gravel lot at the Brent Romick Rodeo Arena at Howelsen Hill on April 12. Workers are also updating drainage infrastructure, storm water quality facilities, sidewalks, lighting and landscaping.

A portion of the Yampa River Core Trail near the Howelsen tennis courts is currently closed and will be closed through the weekend, so crews can repair concrete. Work on the ground will stop Friday, and the rodeo grounds will be open for use until construction begins again Aug. 1.

Paving and striping across city

The city has completed paving work on 27 roadways this summer. The milled asphalt will be recycled and placed on the new pavement to keep it from breaking, Snyder said. Due to a lack of paint availability, the city pushed the striping process back to mid-July.

US 40 medians

Steamboat has postponed the replacement of medians on U.S. Highway 40 due to the large number of construction projects already going on in the city. Snyder said the medians are difficult to maintain and hazardous to workers, which is why they need to be replaced.

