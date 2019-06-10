Mount Werner Road paving creates traffic detours

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The city’s annual paving program continues in the mountain area next week with paving scheduled along Mtout Werner Road and Mount Werner Circle.

On Tuesday, June 11, crews will move to the recently constructed roundabout at Mount Werner Circle and Ski Time Square Drive. As a result of this work, there will be limited access to Ski Time Square Drive on Tuesday during paving. In the morning, traffic accessing Ski Time Square Drive will use the northern leg of Mount Werner Circle. In the afternoon, access shifts from the Gondola Transit Center direction. Access to all surrounding properties and businesses will be provided throughout the duration of this work.

Three Steamboat Springs Transit bus stops will also be closed during this time to allow for the work to be completed in a shorter timeframe. Transit riders who use the Gondola Transit Center, Ski Time Square Drive and Burgess Creek bus stops should plan to use the nearby bus stops located at Apres Ski Way or Village Drive throughout the day.

The work in this area is anticipated to be completed in one day with all routes re-opened by the end of the workday Tuesday.