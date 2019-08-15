Motorcyclist arrested on DUI charge after crashing into fire hydrant: The Record for Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019

Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019

2:03 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear eating trash out of a dumpster outside a hotel in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue. An employee tried to shoo the animal away, but it would not leave. Officers shot it with a less-lethal round, which scared the bear away.

2:55 p.m. Police were notified of some graffiti on a cluster of mailboxes in the 2500 block of South Copper Frontage.

4:34 p.m. A heavily intoxicated man refused to leave a business in the 600 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Officers conducted a welfare check and arranged for an ambulance to take him to the hospital.

4:49 p.m. North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters assisted a woman who rolled her UTV near Clark. She went to the hospital for some stitches, but she had no life-threatening injuries.

5:19 p.m. Officers received a report of a woman who had been reportedly coming into a business in the 1800 block of Shield Drive for several days and bothering employees. Police barred her from the property.

5:58 p.m. Officers were called about a man and woman arguing in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

6:18 p.m. Police received a report of a drunken pedestrian in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

6:34 p.m. Someone found a small, black dog at Oak and Third streets. Officers took it to the animal shelter.

8:14 p.m. Police responded to a report of a motorcyclist who ran off the road and into a fire hydrant in the 600 block of Marketplace Plaza. Officers arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Total incidents: 50

Steamboat officers had 30 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

North Routt firefighters responded to two calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.