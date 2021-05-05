Motorcycle joins Colorado State Patrol fleet in Northwest Colorado
Colorado State Patrol Troop 4B has added a 2017 BMW R1200RT motorcycle to its patrol fleet. Steamboat Springs-based Trooper Brian McCormick recently completed the patrol’s motorcycle training school and will be patrolling Northwest Colorado as the first motor officer to serve Troop 4B in decades.
Trooper McCormick will primarily be using his motorcycle for traffic enforcement in Routt County on U.S. Highway 40 and Colorado Highway 131 as well as on county roads around Steamboat.
