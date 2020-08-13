Motorcycle crash: The Record for Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020

Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020

6:48 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a crash with unknown injuries at mile marker 25 along Colorado Highway 131.

12:39 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a suspicious incident in the 1400 block of Blake Lane. They are continuing to investigate.

4:16 p.m. Police were called about an employee that received a threatening message at a grocery store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

2:44 p.m. Police received a report of illegal dumping after someone dropped a truckload of garbage into a private dumpster at Sunlight Drive and Indian Trails.

5:14 p.m. Police received a noise complaint regarding loud music in the 1400 block of Conestoga Circle.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

7:50 p.m. Police were called about a motorcycle crash at Steamboat Boulevard and Redwoods Drive. A passenger of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault and speeding more than 20 mph over the limit.

8:28 p.m. Deputies were called about a suspicious person at a vacation rental in the 1000 block of High Point Drive.

Total incidents: 51

Steamboat officers had 23 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 18 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.