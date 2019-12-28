Motherwell Ranch sells: Routt County real estate sales total $38.7M for Dec. 20 to 26, 2019

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $38,664,000 across 16 sales for the week of Dec. 20 to 26. The sales total is up 30% compared with last week and up 411% compared with the same week in 2018.

Address: 40589 Steamboat Drive

Seller: Dale and Matthew Kruse

Buyer: Meredith L., Priscilla H. and Russell W. Rose

Date: Dec. 20, 2019

Price: $530,000

Property Description: 2,220-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 116 at Steamboat II subdivision.

Address: 3155 Ingles Lane

Seller: RM Hospitality LLC

Buyer: Blue Rhino Investments Inc. and Outback Investments LLC

Date: Dec. 20, 2019

Price: $3,500,000

Property Description: 13,664.8-square-foot hotel on 1.02 acres of land, Lot 3 at Indian Meadows subdivision. Last sold for $3,250,000 in 2016.

Address: 2515 Après Ski Way

Seller: Alan and Robin Belsky

Buyer: Michael A. Payne

Date: Dec. 20, 2019

Price: $434,000

Property Description: 1,207-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 1, Unit Upper No. 5 at Hillside condominiums. Last sold for $233,500 in 2017.

Address: No address, in Steamboat Springs city limits

Seller: MKT Properties LLC

Buyer: Megan Barry and Louis Gutschenritter

Date: Dec. 20, 2019

Price: $373,000

Property Description: 1,344-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 4 at Osprey subdivision.

Address: 2655 Copper Ridge Circle

Seller: Copper Ridge No. 2 LLC

Buyer: Bruce Ryan

Date: Dec. 20, 2019

Price: $725,000

Property Description: 1,433-square-foot apartment units and 2,091-square-foot office/warehouse space, Unit 2 at SCD Warehouse condominiums. Last sold for $460,000 in 2017.

Address: 1750 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Berry-Miller LLC

Buyer: James J. and Julia S. Waters

Date: Dec. 20, 2019

Price: $925,000

Property Description: 1,593-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 6207 at Bear Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort condominiums. Last sold for $975,000 in 2008.

Address: 1920 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Donna J. and Harold L. Downing (trustees of the Downing Living Trust)

Buyer: Joshua and Natalie Schaffer

Date: Dec. 23, 2019

Price: $285,000

Property Description: 704-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 403 at Ski Time Square condominiums.

Address: 1463 Flattop Circle

Seller: Tilpa Co.

Buyer: 4h46 LLC

Date: Dec. 23, 2019

Price: $490,000

Property Description: 927-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 304 at Eagleridge Lodge.

Address: 3035 Après Ski Way

Seller: Peter Lies

Buyer: Ellen L. and Patrick M. Hartman

Date: Dec. 23, 2019

Price: $1,725,000

Property Description: 5,222-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath townhome, Lot 1 at Ski Ranches townhomes III. Last sold for $1,050,000 in 2010.

Address: 3895 and 4355 Routt County Road 29 and 27965 Routt County Road 67, Hamilton

Seller: Motherwell Ranch LLC

Buyer: Gallogy GP LLC

Date: Dec. 23, 2019

Price: $27,000,000

Property Description: 232-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath farm/ranch residence, 620-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath residence and 4,804-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath residence on two acres of land, 576-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath lodging residence, 900-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath lodging residence and 6,841-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath lodging residence on two acres of land, 1,665-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath farm/ranch residence, 1,534-square-foot, five-bedroom, one-bath residence and 3,613-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath residence on two acres of land and 1,000-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath farm/ranch residence, 390-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath farm/ranch residence, 1,456-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath lodging residence and 1,584-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath residence on one acres of land with one acre of land not integral to agriculture, 7,023.28 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 494 acres of meadow/hay land and 423 acres of dry farm land, 19-4-88, 10-4-89, 13-4-89, 14-4-89, 15-4-89, 21-4-89, 22-4-89, 23-4-89, 24-4-89, 25-4-89, 26-4-89, 35-489, 36-4-89, 1-3-89, 2-3-89 and 12-3-89.

Address: 22572 Cheyenne Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Darrel L. and Sharon Teter

Buyer: Carol S., Rebecca L. and Rory Boucha

Date: Dec. 26, 2019

Price: $495,000

Property Description: 2,076-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.52 acres of land, Lot 154 at Morningside at Stagecoach. Last sold for $450,000 in 2006.

Address: 2015 Walton Creek Road

Seller: John and Susan Peters

Buyer: Christopher Montgomery and Suzann Holt Bahnsen

Date: Dec. 26, 2019

Price: $389,500

Property Description: 938-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 100, Unit 104 at Timber Run condominiums, Phase II.

Address: 2155 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Jacqueline P. Abromeit

Buyer: David Buttross

Date: Dec. 26, 2019

Price: $325,000

Property Description: 1,616-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 306 at Christie condominiums, Phase II.

Address: 2780 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: James and Linda S. Hailey (trustees of the Hailey Family Trust)

Buyer: AEE Resort Holdings LLC

Date: Dec. 26, 2019

Price: $600,000

Property Description: 1,509-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building B, Unit 104 at Canyon Creek condominiums. Last sold for $610,000 in 2010.

Address: 532 Eaglepointe Court

Seller: Andre J. and Tonja R. Elkins

Buyer: Derrick Lee Robinson

Date: Dec. 26, 2019

Price: $407,500

Property Description: 1,940-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Building 3, Unit 4 at Eaglepointe townhomes.

Address: 589 Second St.

Seller: Michael P. Apostle and Sara Lavochkin

Buyer: Mary Ellsworth and Barry Nelson

Date: Dec. 26, 2019

Price: $460,000

Property Description: 1,040-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.07 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 10 at Hilltop Homes. Last sold for $348,500 in 2014.

Total sales: $38,664,000