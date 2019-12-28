Motherwell Ranch sells: Routt County real estate sales total $38.7M for Dec. 20 to 26, 2019
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $38,664,000 across 16 sales for the week of Dec. 20 to 26. The sales total is up 30% compared with last week and up 411% compared with the same week in 2018.
Address: 40589 Steamboat Drive
Seller: Dale and Matthew Kruse
Buyer: Meredith L., Priscilla H. and Russell W. Rose
Date: Dec. 20, 2019
Price: $530,000
Property Description: 2,220-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 116 at Steamboat II subdivision.
Address: 3155 Ingles Lane
Seller: RM Hospitality LLC
Buyer: Blue Rhino Investments Inc. and Outback Investments LLC
Date: Dec. 20, 2019
Price: $3,500,000
Property Description: 13,664.8-square-foot hotel on 1.02 acres of land, Lot 3 at Indian Meadows subdivision. Last sold for $3,250,000 in 2016.
Address: 2515 Après Ski Way
Seller: Alan and Robin Belsky
Buyer: Michael A. Payne
Date: Dec. 20, 2019
Price: $434,000
Property Description: 1,207-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 1, Unit Upper No. 5 at Hillside condominiums. Last sold for $233,500 in 2017.
Address: No address, in Steamboat Springs city limits
Seller: MKT Properties LLC
Buyer: Megan Barry and Louis Gutschenritter
Date: Dec. 20, 2019
Price: $373,000
Property Description: 1,344-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 4 at Osprey subdivision.
Address: 2655 Copper Ridge Circle
Seller: Copper Ridge No. 2 LLC
Buyer: Bruce Ryan
Date: Dec. 20, 2019
Price: $725,000
Property Description: 1,433-square-foot apartment units and 2,091-square-foot office/warehouse space, Unit 2 at SCD Warehouse condominiums. Last sold for $460,000 in 2017.
Address: 1750 Medicine Springs Drive
Seller: Berry-Miller LLC
Buyer: James J. and Julia S. Waters
Date: Dec. 20, 2019
Price: $925,000
Property Description: 1,593-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 6207 at Bear Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort condominiums. Last sold for $975,000 in 2008.
Address: 1920 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Donna J. and Harold L. Downing (trustees of the Downing Living Trust)
Buyer: Joshua and Natalie Schaffer
Date: Dec. 23, 2019
Price: $285,000
Property Description: 704-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 403 at Ski Time Square condominiums.
Address: 1463 Flattop Circle
Seller: Tilpa Co.
Buyer: 4h46 LLC
Date: Dec. 23, 2019
Price: $490,000
Property Description: 927-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 304 at Eagleridge Lodge.
Address: 3035 Après Ski Way
Seller: Peter Lies
Buyer: Ellen L. and Patrick M. Hartman
Date: Dec. 23, 2019
Price: $1,725,000
Property Description: 5,222-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath townhome, Lot 1 at Ski Ranches townhomes III. Last sold for $1,050,000 in 2010.
Address: 3895 and 4355 Routt County Road 29 and 27965 Routt County Road 67, Hamilton
Seller: Motherwell Ranch LLC
Buyer: Gallogy GP LLC
Date: Dec. 23, 2019
Price: $27,000,000
Property Description: 232-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath farm/ranch residence, 620-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath residence and 4,804-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath residence on two acres of land, 576-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath lodging residence, 900-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath lodging residence and 6,841-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath lodging residence on two acres of land, 1,665-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath farm/ranch residence, 1,534-square-foot, five-bedroom, one-bath residence and 3,613-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath residence on two acres of land and 1,000-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath farm/ranch residence, 390-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath farm/ranch residence, 1,456-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath lodging residence and 1,584-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath residence on one acres of land with one acre of land not integral to agriculture, 7,023.28 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 494 acres of meadow/hay land and 423 acres of dry farm land, 19-4-88, 10-4-89, 13-4-89, 14-4-89, 15-4-89, 21-4-89, 22-4-89, 23-4-89, 24-4-89, 25-4-89, 26-4-89, 35-489, 36-4-89, 1-3-89, 2-3-89 and 12-3-89.
Address: 22572 Cheyenne Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: Darrel L. and Sharon Teter
Buyer: Carol S., Rebecca L. and Rory Boucha
Date: Dec. 26, 2019
Price: $495,000
Property Description: 2,076-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.52 acres of land, Lot 154 at Morningside at Stagecoach. Last sold for $450,000 in 2006.
Address: 2015 Walton Creek Road
Seller: John and Susan Peters
Buyer: Christopher Montgomery and Suzann Holt Bahnsen
Date: Dec. 26, 2019
Price: $389,500
Property Description: 938-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 100, Unit 104 at Timber Run condominiums, Phase II.
Address: 2155 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Jacqueline P. Abromeit
Buyer: David Buttross
Date: Dec. 26, 2019
Price: $325,000
Property Description: 1,616-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 306 at Christie condominiums, Phase II.
Address: 2780 Eagleridge Drive
Seller: James and Linda S. Hailey (trustees of the Hailey Family Trust)
Buyer: AEE Resort Holdings LLC
Date: Dec. 26, 2019
Price: $600,000
Property Description: 1,509-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building B, Unit 104 at Canyon Creek condominiums. Last sold for $610,000 in 2010.
Address: 532 Eaglepointe Court
Seller: Andre J. and Tonja R. Elkins
Buyer: Derrick Lee Robinson
Date: Dec. 26, 2019
Price: $407,500
Property Description: 1,940-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Building 3, Unit 4 at Eaglepointe townhomes.
Address: 589 Second St.
Seller: Michael P. Apostle and Sara Lavochkin
Buyer: Mary Ellsworth and Barry Nelson
Date: Dec. 26, 2019
Price: $460,000
Property Description: 1,040-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.07 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 10 at Hilltop Homes. Last sold for $348,500 in 2014.
Total sales: $38,664,000
