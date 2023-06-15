Mother moose found dead, young calves brought to wildlife rehabilitation

On Thursday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife discovered a dead mother moose in the Brooklyn neighborhood on the east side of Steamboat Springs.

David Rehak Suma, CPW’s district wildlife manager, said the cause of death has not yet been determined. He took one of the moose’s lymph nodes out to send to a lab for chronic wasting disease testing and will continue doing tests on-site to determine the cause. Results from the lab may not come back for around 10 days.

“There are no obvious signs of trauma, so no obvious signs that it was hit by a car or killed by somebody,” Rehak Suma said. “How we found it does indicate it found a place to lay down before it died, so probably something internal, but no real clear idea other than that.”

The mother moose’s death leaves two young moose calves behind who were captured by CPW and currently are being cared for by a wildlife rehabilitator.

It is unclear when the mother died and how long these moose have been on their own. Rehak Suma said these are pretty rare circumstances and there is not a lot of protocol for these dynamic situations.

The calves will remain at the rehabilitation site until more decisions are made, but Rehak Suma stresses there is no guarantee the young moose will make it without their mother. He says CPW will do what it can, “if there is something we can do” for the moose calves.

“I did make the assessment that these two calves are too young to survive on their own,” Rehak Suma said. “We are not entirely sure what is going to happen, but everything we have done is giving them a little bit better of a chance.”