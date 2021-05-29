Mother holding child’s hand: The Record for Friday, May 28

Friday, May 28

1:42 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers took a report from a woman whose vehicle was hit on Ninth Street and Lincoln Avenue. The driver who hit her vehicle did not leave a note.

1:42 p.m. Officers received a call from a resident at Little Toots Park who said they saw a woman holding a child’s hand, which they thought was suspicious. Officers contacted the woman and discovered she was the child’s mother.

9:11 p.m. Officers responded to a vehicle crash in which a driver hit a deer on South Lincoln Avenue. The driver was OK, but the deer died.

9:48 p.m. Officers received a call from a resident in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue who said they heard two roommates fighting inside another room. Officers mediated the roommate argument.

11:19 p.m. Officers received a call about a vehicle parked behind a business in the 1900 block of Elk River Road. A resident thought the timing and placement of the vehicle was suspicious.

Total incidents: 53

• Steamboat officers responded to 30 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.