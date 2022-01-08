Most-read stories of the week
news@steamboatpilot.com
These were the 10 most-read stories Dec. 31 to Jan. 6 at SteamboatPilot.com.
1. Former advertising director remembered for caring positive impact on community
2. Winter storm warning: Rabbit Ears Pass could see up to 3 feet of snow
3. New snowmobile company offers private backcountry adventures to customers
4. County leaders speak out after Mind Springs CDO resigns
5. Omicron drives COVID cases to record levels in Routt County
6. Numerous routes across Colorado including US 40 at Rabbit Ears Pass closed
7. Routt County commissioners reject indoor mask mandate
8. High prices, cash sales dominate Routt County’s real estate market in 2021
9. 10 celestial events to watch for in 2022
Routt County real estate sales total $28.5M for week of Dec. 31 to Jan. 6
Real estate transactions totaled $28.5 million across 27 sales for week of Dec. 31 to Jan. 6.