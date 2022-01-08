 Most-read stories of the week | SteamboatToday.com
Most-read stories of the week

News News |

Steamboat Pilot & Today
news@steamboatpilot.com

These were the 10 most-read stories Dec. 31 to Jan. 6 at SteamboatPilot.com.

The Boyer family, from left, Meg, Brynn, Brent and Avery.
Brent Boyer/Courtesy photo

1. Former advertising director remembered for caring positive impact on community

Snow weights down a the branches of a pine tree in Steamboat Springs Thursday morning after a winter storm moved through the area.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

2. Winter storm warning: Rabbit Ears Pass could see up to 3 feet of snow

Professional snowmobile rider Clay Hockel is hoping to take adventure to a new level with Thunderstruck Adventures.
Marlenee Photography/Courtesy

3. New snowmobile company offers private backcountry adventures to customers

Sharon Raggio, former CEO of Mind Springs Health

4. County leaders speak out after Mind Springs CDO resigns

5. Omicron drives COVID cases to record levels in Routt County

A plow works to clear roads in downtown Steamboat Springs Thursday morning after an overnight storm brought 18 inches of new snow to the area.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

6. Numerous routes across Colorado including US 40 at Rabbit Ears Pass closed

7. Routt County commissioners reject indoor mask mandate

8. High prices, cash sales dominate Routt County’s real estate market in 2021

Jupiter Meets Venus at Dawn: When the two brightest planets in the night sky cross paths, it is always a spectacular sight. Jupiter will pair up with Venus before dawn on April 30 and the duo will come close enough to be visible together in a telescope, as they did on June 29, 2015. In this telephoto image, Venus is the brighter of the two planets, and four moons can be seen flanking Jupiter. The spikes are an artifact of the camera lens. Two other planet pairings made my Top Ten list this year, a meeting of Saturn and Mars on April 4 and a meeting of Jupiter and Mars on May 29.
Jimmy Westlake/Courtesy photo

9. 10 celestial events to watch for in 2022

10. Here’s how to help those impacted by the Marshall fire

News
