 Most-read stories of the week Jan. 21-27 at SteamboatPilot.com | SteamboatToday.com
Most-read stories of the week Jan. 21-27 at SteamboatPilot.com

These were the most-read stories from Jan. 21-27 at SteamboatPilot.com.

The bar at Storm Peak Bus Stop offers customers plenty of room to sit, or to get one of the more than 30 different house-crafted beers they have to offer.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

1. Storm Peak Brewing Co. opens Bus Stop near base of Steamboat Resort


2. Steamboat council blocks member from discussion before approving extension of short-term rental moratorium

3. One pill can kill: Local groups combat fentanyl deaths

Routt County Commissioner Beth Melton.
Courtesy photo

4. Routt Commissioner Beth Melton won’t seek reelection

5. Current Steamboat Springs fire station could be up for sale soon

Former Steamboat Springs Council Member Sonja Macys, pictured here with local legend Ray Heid, announced her bid for Routt County Commissioner.
Sonja Macys/Courtesy

6. Former Steamboat council member announces bid for Routt County commissioner

The 2022 Winter Carnival Poster was created by local artist MB Warner based on a postcard of Howelsen Hill in 1960.
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club/Courtesy image

7. 2022 Winter Carnival poster unveiled

Bar-U-Eat founders Sam Nelson and Jason Friday inside the new Bar-U-Eat production facility and warehouse just outside of Hayden at 11730 U.S. 40
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today.

8. Bar-U-Eat opens new production facility near Hayden

Hayden mayor Zach Wuestewald stands with Totally Tots director, Maggie Tucci, MW, and preschool teacher Celena Frentress inside the Hayden Cernter, which is now home to Totally Tots programs, which provides care for chidren from 8 weeks to 5 years.
John F. Russell/SteamboatPilot & Today.

9. Totally Tots in Hayden nears opening, will add much needed slots for child care

Nancy Stahoviak attended a Routt County Board of Commissioner's meeting in Jluly 2011.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

10. Influential, longtime public servant for Routt County Nancy Stahoviak dies

