Most-read stories of the week Jan. 21-27 at SteamboatPilot.com

1. Storm Peak Brewing Co. opens Bus Stop near base of Steamboat Resort
2. Steamboat council blocks member from discussion before approving extension of short-term rental moratorium
3. One pill can kill: Local groups combat fentanyl deaths
4. Routt Commissioner Beth Melton won’t seek reelection
5. Current Steamboat Springs fire station could be up for sale soon
6. Former Steamboat council member announces bid for Routt County commissioner
7. 2022 Winter Carnival poster unveiled
8. Bar-U-Eat opens new production facility near Hayden
9. Totally Tots in Hayden nears opening, will add much needed slots for child care
10. Influential, longtime public servant for Routt County Nancy Stahoviak dies
