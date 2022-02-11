Most-read stories of the week Feb. 4-10 at SteamboatPilot.com
These were the most-read stories from Feb. 4-10 at SteamboatPilot.com.
1. Meet Steamboat’s 2022 Olympians
2. Routt County woman sentenced to six years in prison
3. Surgeon steps into shoes of former mentor
4. Highest vote-getter from November election resigns from Hayden School Board
5. Reckless driver gets five years in prison for vehicular assault case
6. Family-run furniture store finds home in Steamboat
7. Steamboat Springs: The land of 100 Olympians
8. Watch party cheers on Winters as he and Burns are eliminated in first round of Olympic Alpine snowboarding
9. Steamboat celebrates the community that has raised many an Olympian
10. Hayden codifies longstanding rule: No vacation home rentals in residential zones
