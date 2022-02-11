 Most-read stories of the week Feb. 4-10 at SteamboatPilot.com | SteamboatToday.com
These were the most-read stories from Feb. 4-10 at SteamboatPilot.com.

Jaelin Kauf skis Sunday in the finals of the women's freestyle skiing moguls competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Bokwang Phoenix Park, South Korea.
Joel Reichenberger/Steamboat Pilot & Today archive

1. Meet Steamboat’s 2022 Olympians

2. Routt County woman sentenced to six years in prison

Spine surgeon Dr. J. Alex Sielatycki, left, and his surgical mentor, the late Dr. Clint Devin, last worked together Dec. 1 to perform a lumbar total joint replacement in a cadaver lab in Memphis.
Courtesy photo

3. Surgeon steps into shoes of former mentor

4. Highest vote-getter from November election resigns from Hayden School Board

5. Reckless driver gets five years in prison for vehicular assault case

The new iFurnish store at 1855 Shield Dr. is slated to open in March.

6. Family-run furniture store finds home in Steamboat

7. Steamboat Springs: The land of 100 Olympians

People wave banners at a Cody Winters watch party on Monday, Feb. 7.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

8. Watch party cheers on Winters as he and Burns are eliminated in first round of Olympic Alpine snowboarding

9. Steamboat celebrates the community that has raised many an Olympian

10. Hayden codifies longstanding rule: No vacation home rentals in residential zones

