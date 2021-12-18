 Most-read stories of the week at SteamboatPilot.com: | SteamboatToday.com
Most-read stories of the week at SteamboatPilot.com:

News

Steamboat Pilot & Today

1. Steamboat man dies after plane crashes on Emerald Mountain

2. Fish Creek Trailhead closed after body found near the area

Mariah Weise pulls her son Easton in a sled through an ally iin downtown Steambaot Springs while husband Zack Weise in the background pulls their daughter, Gracie.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

3. Snowless streak ends: Steamboat welcomes season’s first major storm

4. Snow expected starting Wednesday

5. Steamboat Resort opens gondola with more snow expected Thursday, Friday

6. Steamboat Resort to open 400 additional acres this weekend

7. Steamboat’s newest winter event to take over downtown street on Saturday

A group of elk that are part of a much larger herd hang in a hay meadow just off of U.S. Highway 40 east of Steamboat Springs. The large herd is a reminder of the dangers that come with driving in Colorado’s High Country.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today.

8. Wildlife, vehicle collisions a continuing concern in Yampa Valley

9. Adventurous doc looks at retirement as curve in journey

10. Steamboat has added $68 million in single-family houses this year, but that is just 51 homes

