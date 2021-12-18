Most-read stories of the week at SteamboatPilot.com:
1. Steamboat man dies after plane crashes on Emerald Mountain
2. Fish Creek Trailhead closed after body found near the area
3. Snowless streak ends: Steamboat welcomes season’s first major storm
4. Snow expected starting Wednesday
5. Steamboat Resort opens gondola with more snow expected Thursday, Friday
6. Steamboat Resort to open 400 additional acres this weekend
7. Steamboat’s newest winter event to take over downtown street on Saturday
8. Wildlife, vehicle collisions a continuing concern in Yampa Valley
9. Adventurous doc looks at retirement as curve in journey
10. Steamboat has added $68 million in single-family houses this year, but that is just 51 homes
