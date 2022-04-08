 Most read stories of the week at SteamboatPilot.com | SteamboatToday.com
Most read stories of the week at SteamboatPilot.com

News

Steamboat Pilot & Today
news@steamboatpilot.com

These were the most-read stories from April 1-7 at SteamboatPilot.com.

Lewis Dickerson is wanted for a felony warrant out of Missouri and for allegedly almost hitting a Steamboat Springs police officer with a pickup truck on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Steamboat Springs Police Department/Courtesy photo

1. Police: Driver at large after nearly hitting Steamboat Springs police officer, crashing into patrol car

2. 50-mph wind gusts knock out power in Steamboat

3. Thursday’s gondola closure left 240 guests stranded for nearly two hours

4. Steamboat Resort in line for one last storm before closing day

5. Fentanyl an issue Routt County can’t ignore

Chains used to stablize a history barn on a ranch owned by Josh and Carrie Babyak still stretch acorss the upper floor keepoing the balls secure as workers continue to renovate the structure, which is located just south of Steamboat Springs off of Routt County Road 14.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today.

6. Evidence of the past: 18-mile ditch, south valley ranch get historic designations

7. CU graduate students take lead on management plan for flat tops byway

8. New ownership takes over Foundry forges same path

Local Pat Hagan performs an “Indy” off the wave, a snow feature built for the final day at Howelsen Hill on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today

9. Skiers take final laps as Howelsen Hill ski area moves toward closing day

10. South Routt election results: Yampa has new mayor

