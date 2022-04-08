Most read stories of the week at SteamboatPilot.com
These were the most-read stories from April 1-7 at SteamboatPilot.com.
1. Police: Driver at large after nearly hitting Steamboat Springs police officer, crashing into patrol car
2. 50-mph wind gusts knock out power in Steamboat
3. Thursday’s gondola closure left 240 guests stranded for nearly two hours
4. Steamboat Resort in line for one last storm before closing day
5. Fentanyl an issue Routt County can’t ignore
6. Evidence of the past: 18-mile ditch, south valley ranch get historic designations
7. CU graduate students take lead on management plan for flat tops byway
8. New ownership takes over Foundry forges same path
9. Skiers take final laps as Howelsen Hill ski area moves toward closing day
