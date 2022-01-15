 Most-read stories of the week at SteamboatPilot.com | SteamboatToday.com
Most-read stories of the week at SteamboatPilot.com

These were the 10 most-read stories Jan. 7-13 at SteamboatPilot.com.

1. Tanker rollover closes Routt County Road 51 near Yampa Valley Regional Airport

2. Rogue snowmobiler fined $10,000, sentenced to 160 hours of public service

Recent storms, including one that brought 18 inches of new snow on Thursday, Jan. 6, have partially hidden a fence made out of old skis on Third Street in Steamboat Springs.
John F. Russell/Steamboat

3. Storm over Storm Peak: 18 inches of snow leads Steamboat Resort to close two lifts

4. CPW considering emergency rule allowing ranchers to haze wolves

The Steamboat Resort is currenlty looking into the possiblity of making the Meadows Parking lot just off of Mount Werner Circle paid parking.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

5. Steamboat explores new gondola, paid parking at Meadows Lot

6. Wolves kill dog in Jackson County, second such kill in last month

 7. 11 set for termination from Memorial Regional Health after refusing vaccine mandate

8. Mountain lion enters lodges in Vail

F.M. Light & Sons manager Peter Gudolawic talks with customer John Duldner who was trying on cowboy hats at the downtown store earlier this week.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

9. Steamboat businesses say holidays were a gift

Travis Black is Colorado Parks and Wildlife's new Northwest Regional Manager.
CPW/Courtesy photo

10. Colorado Parks and Wildlife hires new manager for Northwest region

