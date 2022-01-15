Most-read stories of the week at SteamboatPilot.com
These were the 10 most-read stories Jan. 7-13 at SteamboatPilot.com.
1. Tanker rollover closes Routt County Road 51 near Yampa Valley Regional Airport
2. Rogue snowmobiler fined $10,000, sentenced to 160 hours of public service
3. Storm over Storm Peak: 18 inches of snow leads Steamboat Resort to close two lifts
4. CPW considering emergency rule allowing ranchers to haze wolves
5. Steamboat explores new gondola, paid parking at Meadows Lot
6. Wolves kill dog in Jackson County, second such kill in last month
7. 11 set for termination from Memorial Regional Health after refusing vaccine mandate
8. Mountain lion enters lodges in Vail
9. Steamboat businesses say holidays were a gift
10. Colorado Parks and Wildlife hires new manager for Northwest region
