 Most-read stories of the week at SteamboatPilot.com | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Most-read stories of the week at SteamboatPilot.com

News News |

Steamboat Pilot & Today
news@steamboatpilot.com

These were the 10 most-read stories Dec. 17-24 at SteamboatPilot.com.

Local attorney and expert kayaker Adam Mayo died Friday, Dec. 17, while paddling the Upper Rio Jalacingo in Mexico. He was well known for his paddling skills, work in the courtroom and passion for preserving local waterways.
Sallie Holmes/Courtesy photo

1. Community mourns death of expert kayaker, local attorney Adam Mayo

2. Community mourns loss of world class surgeon Dr. Clint Devin

3. CPW confirms heifer carcass found near Walden was killed by wolves

Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. officials are asking patrons to stop feeding the Canada jay birds near Morningside lift. The practice is common, but officials say it can be detrimental for the birds. l Steamboat Pilot & Today archive

4. Steamboat Resort asks guests to stop feeding birds near Morningside Lift

5. Alpine Olympian Bode Miller announces ski academy at Granby Ranch

Sherry Burlingame has been selected to become the next police chief for Steamboat Springs.
City of Steamboat Springs/Courtesy

6. Steamboat selects first woman to serve as city’s police chief

7. $15 million ranch near Kremmling tops Grand’s 2021 real estate sales

8. Snow starting Thursday could complicate holiday travel plans

Steamboat Springs resident Tracy Kubarski could only watch as two large moose gave a visiting family’s small car a spit bath with their tongues for about an hour Thursday.

9. What a wash: Moose licking car captured on video

Steamboat Resort has opened a lot more terrain with recent snowfall.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

10. Steamboat Resort to open 400 additional acres

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
News
See more