Most-read stories of the week at SteamboatPilot.com

These were the 10 most-read stories Dec. 17-24 at SteamboatPilot.com.
1. Community mourns death of expert kayaker, local attorney Adam Mayo
2. Community mourns loss of world class surgeon Dr. Clint Devin
3. CPW confirms heifer carcass found near Walden was killed by wolves
4. Steamboat Resort asks guests to stop feeding birds near Morningside Lift
5. Alpine Olympian Bode Miller announces ski academy at Granby Ranch
6. Steamboat selects first woman to serve as city’s police chief
7. $15 million ranch near Kremmling tops Grand’s 2021 real estate sales
8. Snow starting Thursday could complicate holiday travel plans
9. What a wash: Moose licking car captured on video
