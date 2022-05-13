 Most read stories of the week at SteamboatPilot.com | SteamboatToday.com
Most read stories of the week at SteamboatPilot.com

Did you catch these top stories from May 6-12?

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Dust covers cars parked along ninth street in downtown Steamboat Springs.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

1. Lake Powell dangerously close to dropping too low, Grand County may suffer as a result

2. Where is all the dust coming from?

3. Friends remember Steamboat’s JR Lott and his legacy of love, adventure

Former longtime Steamboat Springs resident John Trolley poses this week with his two dogs, Atlas (left), a malamute, and Arie, a great Pyrenees. The love from animals is just one part in a bigger picture of the multiple steps to his sobriety.
John Trolley\Courtesy photo

4. Medication-assisted treatment helped get former Steamboat resident on road to sobriety

5. Soggy start to May prolonging Yampa Valley’s runoff

6. Steamboat Springs’ fire station on Yampa Street under contract for $5.5M

7. I-70 Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel to see partial, full closures this summer

Glenwood Springs fire crews battle a small fire that broke out in Glenwood Canyon near MM122 on the south side of the Colorado River near the railroad tracks.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

8. Fire contained in Glenwood Canyon

9. Council wants STR tax to get $10 million a year for Brown Ranch

10. Routt County real estate sales eclipse $38.2M the week of April 29 to May 5

