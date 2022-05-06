Most-read stories of the week at SteamboatPilot.com
Did you miss these top stories from April 29-May 5?
1. Lake Powell dangerously close to dropping too low, Grand County may suffer as a result
2. Resident charged in Jan. 29 shooting at home south of Steamboat
3. Planning Commission sends short-term rental zone map to council
4. New name, new menu, same game plan for West End Sports Grill
5. Decision to unlink classes at Steamboat High School could signal larger morale problems
7. Resort Group purchases Inn at Steamboat for workforce housing
8. Routt County real estate sales eclipse $27.9M the week of April 22-28
9. Honey Stinger hopes to create buzz with new CEO, campaign
10. Brown Ranch will need significant community support to make vision a reality
Public invited to comment on short-term rentals
The public will have the opportunity to address their opinions to city council regarding the proposed short-term rental overlay zone during the Steamboat Springs City Council’s work session at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10.