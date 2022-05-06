 Most-read stories of the week at SteamboatPilot.com | SteamboatToday.com
Most-read stories of the week at SteamboatPilot.com

Did you miss these top stories from April 29-May 5?

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Lake Powell has dipped below 3,525 feet for the first time in history. The man-made reservoir, seen here near Bullfrog, March 15, 2022, provides water and power to the southwest.
National Park Service/Courtesy photo

1. Lake Powell dangerously close to dropping too low, Grand County may suffer as a result

2. Resident charged in Jan. 29 shooting at home south of Steamboat

3. Planning Commission sends short-term rental zone map to council

Seann Conway and his partners took over the former Dude & Dan's Bar and Grill in March. Since then, new ownership has changed the management, the menu and brought on new staff members as it works to built a strong following at the restaurant at 1106 Lincoln Ave. in downtown Steamboat Springs.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

4. New name, new menu, same game plan for West End Sports Grill

5. Decision to unlink classes at Steamboat High School could signal larger morale problems

6. Obituary: Arlo Lott JR

The Inn at Steamboat was purchased by Resort Group for workforce housing.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today.

7. Resort Group purchases Inn at Steamboat for workforce housing

8. Routt County real estate sales eclipse $27.9M the week of April 22-28

9. Honey Stinger hopes to create buzz with new CEO, campaign

10. Brown Ranch will need significant community support to make vision a reality

