Most read stories of the week at SteamboatPilot.com

These were the most-read stories from April 15-21 at SteamboatPilot.com.

A 41-year-old man from Steamboat Springs died after falling an estimated 70 feet in the Farnsworth Canyon in Emery County, Utah.
Emery County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

1. Steamboat man dies in climbing accident in Emery County, Utah

2. Duck Pond Fire in Gypsum prompts evacuation order

Faherty Brand has opened its first Colorado retail outlet at 902 Lincoln Ave. in downtown Steamboat Springs.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

3. Faherty to open first Colorado store in Steamboat Springs

4. Grand County commissioners release statement on Rainbow gathering

5. Steamboat bike park will be closed again in summer 2022

6. Fingers crossed: Child care still a crisis in Routt County

A golden eagle takes flight over the Yampa River shortly after being released near Craig by Tracy Bye, who has operated the Born Free Wiildlife Rehabilitation Center near Steamboat Springs for three decades.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

7. Center of healing: Born Free Wildlife Rehabilitation Center gets wildlife back into the wild

8. Explore Steamboat: 2022 free summer concerts lineup announced

Alejandra Segovia and her daughter Lucia Seefelt-Segovia collect rocks to toss into the quickly rising waters of the Yampa River Monday, April 18, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today.

9. Precipitation resets water peak, doesn’t drown out drought concerns

10. City officials plan construction work next week

