Most read stories of the week at SteamboatPilot.com
These were the most-read stories from April 15-21 at SteamboatPilot.com.
1. Steamboat man dies in climbing accident in Emery County, Utah
2. Duck Pond Fire in Gypsum prompts evacuation order
3. Faherty to open first Colorado store in Steamboat Springs
4. Grand County commissioners release statement on Rainbow gathering
5. Steamboat bike park will be closed again in summer 2022
6. Fingers crossed: Child care still a crisis in Routt County
7. Center of healing: Born Free Wildlife Rehabilitation Center gets wildlife back into the wild
8. Explore Steamboat: 2022 free summer concerts lineup announced
9. Precipitation resets water peak, doesn’t drown out drought concerns
Cow and calf moose euthanized after vehicle collisions
A cow moose and a yearling were euthanized early Friday, April 22, in Steamboat Springs after both animals suffered injuries following collisions with cars, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.