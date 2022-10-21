Most-read stories at SteamboatPilot.com

Jiji Oh, middle, visiting from Houston, Texas, was lost in the Flat Tops Wilderness for more than three days before she stumbled upon Ned Skinner and Richard Grant, who gave her food and water and helped her out of the area and back to her hotel.

Jiji Oh/Courtesy photo

1. Steamboat men rescue woman lost in Flat Tops for more than 3 days

Steamboat Springs residents Richard Grant and Ned Skinner were fishing in a remote area in the Flat Tops Wilderness off of Dunckley Pass on Thursday, Oct. 13. They had been at the creek for about an hour and the fish were biting like crazy.

Suddenly, the silence at their secret spot was broken by a shout.

“A woman appeared on a hillside 75 yards away waving her arms and calling for help,” Grant said.

2. ‘Please take your trash home’: A month after removing its bins, the Steamboat Springs Post Office is still being trashed

Having been without a janitor for about a year, the Steamboat Springs Post Office recently decided to remove some trash bins with the expectation that people would throw out their empty shipping boxes and junk mail at home.

Instead, people are leaving bundles of trash on the floor all over the post office.

“What the heck?” Interim Postmaster Fernando Castro asked as he cleaned up junk mail left along a windowsill, on the floor and even atop the stamp machine.

Piles of trash like this one seen on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, continue to appear around the entrance and P.O. boxes at the Steamboat Springs Post Office after staff removed trash bins a month ago.

Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today

3. Steamboat police seeking help patrolling Yampa River and trails

Officials at the Steamboat Springs Police Department hope to add two new community service officers to help patrol the Yampa River and trail networks around town.

The River Rangers, who patrolled areas around the Yampa River and instructed visitors of rules regarding the river, have been disbanded. Those duties have been absorbed by year-round, full-time community services officers, who will be overseen by Christina Stewart, who was recently appointed to a commander’s position.

4. Bode Miller, Andy Wirth kill plans for ski academy at Granby Ranch

Less than a year after Olympian Bode Miller announced he was going to open the first-ever Bode Miller Ski Academy at Granby Ranch Resort in Grand County, he and business partner Andy Wirth reported Sunday, Oct. 9, that they have terminated the deal.

Wirth and Miller made a splash when they unveiled plans for the academy in December 2021. They said they saw the values of a ski academy prioritizing academics and athletic development, including for those who may not be able to afford it, according to a Sky-Hi news story announcing the academy.

Olympic Alpine skier Bode Miller and business partner Andy Wirth plan to open the Bode Miller Ski Academy at Granby Ranch. The two envision the school as cutting edge academically and athletically while providing extensive scholarship opportunities.

Noah David Wetzel/Courtesy photo

5. Steamboat city staff recommendation hampers prospects for winter sports facility at Howelsen Hill

The chances of a new strength and conditioning facility coming to Howelsen Hill plummeted last week.

On Oct. 12, Steamboat Springs city staff wrote a formal recommendation saying the city should not authorize a land-use agreement proposed by the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, which would have allowed for the construction of a 17,000-square-foot facility at the base of Howelsen Hill.

6. Routt County real estate sales eclipse $27M from Oct. 7-13

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $27.3 million across 18 sales for the week of Oct. 7-13.

7. Obituary: Sue Hansen

Sue Hansen passed away of an aggressive lung cancer surrounded by family and friends. Sue was born and raised in Clinton, Iowa. Sue’s love of the mountains was inspired from her ski trips to Colorado while growing up. Sue attended University of Colorado before moving to Steamboat Springs in 1982. During her years here she was an avid mountain and road biker, cross country, alpine skier, and always a hiker, even during her battle with cancer.

8. Theft, threats and three abreast: The Record for Oct. 10-16

7:33 a.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of dog-at-large on Hill N Dale Road.

2:06 p.m. — Steamboat Springs Police investigated an animal complaint at Walton Pond Circle.

Owner Dominic Franciosi, and Chef Sean Yeats stand inside the new Franciosi Brothers Tap and Table in Hayden on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Franciosi, and his brother Anthony, opened the first Franciosi Brothers location in Oak Creek in 2020 and have now expanded to the new Hayden location, which opened Oct. 8.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

9. Franciosi Brothers hoping second pizzeria finds recipe for success

Anthony and Dominic Franciosi have expanded their operations and are optimistic that their recipe of success at the business’ Oak Creek location will deliver at Franciosi Brothers Tap and Table a new pizzeria at 105 W. Jefferson Ave. in Hayden.

10. Ranchers in Northwest Colorado are on edge as wildlife officials investigate suspected second wolf pack

Ranchers in yet another Colorado town say they’re preparing for more wolf attacks while state wildlife officials investigate the killings of 18 calves south of Meeker , possibly from the state’s newest pack.

Lenny Klinglesmith confirmed that his calves had been killed and that he wants his neighbors to be aware of the attacks so they could “reduce risk to their livestock.”