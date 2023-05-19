Most-read stories at SteamboatPilot.com this week

1. Routt County Sheriff’s Office needs help looking for missing person

The Routt County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help looking for a 76-year-old white male, according to the county.

Michael George Cannon was last spoken to on April 24. He is not known to drive and hitchhikes in the Steamboat Springs area.

2. Steamboat Free Summer Concert Series announces 2023 lineup

The free concert schedule features a wide range of music. From bluegrass, to roots music, to rock, concert-goers will can likely something to inspire their souls and groove to at the base area of Howelsen Hill Ski Area. As announced, the lineup is as follows.

3. Memorial procession on Saturday will honor Routt County Sheriff’s Detective

On Saturday, May 13, local public safety agencies from across Northwest Colorado will honor Routt County Sheriff’s Office Detective TJ Sisto, who died recently, during a memorial procession.

According to a news release, the memorial procession will be headed by members of the Routt County Sheriff’s Office, Steamboat Springs Police Department, Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue and other law enforcement agencies from the Yampa Valley.

4. Routt County attracts 25-44 age group, while those over 65 leave

A State Demography Office economist presented statistics at the Routt County Economic Summit on Friday, May 12, that continue to show the county largely attracts people in the 25-44 age range, many of whom need housing, but loses many senior residents age 65 and older.

Overall, the information presented by state economist Greg Totten illustrated to the many employers in the audience that hiring in Routt County will continue to be a challenge in the future, especially due to pressures from shortages in attainable housing and older workers leaving the area.

5. From the publisher: SteamboatPilot.com will ask you to log in starting in May. Here’s why.

This change gives us the ability to listen to our readers like never before. If we know more about what interests you, we can dedicate our newsroom resources toward creating more of what you love to read, whether that be investigative reporting, ski industry news or feel-good stories.

6. Obituary: T.J. Sisto

T.J. Sisto, 57, longtime resident of Routt County passed away May 10, 2023 at home surrounded by his family. A celebration of his life will be held at the First Baptist Church, 5:00 p.m., Saturday, May 13, 2023. Yampa Valley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangement’s.

7. County warns about high water on Seedhouse Road

According to Routt County Alerts, water is encroaching on Seedhouse Road between mile markers 3 and 5 in northern Routt County.

8. Routt County property values surged, but taxes won’t increase at the same rate

The Routt County Assessor’s office mailed in early May updated property valuations and tax estimates, and county officials want taxpayers to understand their taxes will not increase at the same rate as the significantly elevated valuations.

“It will not be a direct correlation between tax liability and increase in value,” Routt County Assessor Gary Peterson said.

9. City crews pull all-nighter to fix water main break in Steamboat Springs

A water main break in Riverside Plaza has left businesses without water Wednesday afternoon, May 17, according to the city of Steamboat Springs.

10. Late change sends plea deal back to drawing board for former paraprofessional accused of mishandling disabled student

A paraprofessional accused of mishandling a disabled student appeared in Routt County court for a plea hearing on Tuesday, May 16, that has now been rescheduled to May 22 due to a change in the plea agreement put forth by her defense attorney.

Sylvia Rawlings faces charges after an alleged incident that occurred on Jan. 31 and involved accusations that Rawlings, a former paraprofessional at Steamboat Springs High School, mishandled a disabled, nonverbal student’s wheelchair, resulting in a fall. Rawlings allegedly had been advised by a coworker two months prior to the incident that it was unsafe to push the wheelchair in such a manner.