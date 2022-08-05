Most-read stories at SteamboatPilot.com: Record-breaking trout, biggest horse roundup ever

A mustang stands among the sage in the Piceance East Douglas Herd Management Area July 19, 2022.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

1. Rainbow Gathering cleanup, forest rehabilitation moving slower than expected

The status of cleanup and rehabilitation work at the site of the 50th anniversary Rainbow Gathering in northern Routt County is progressing slowly, according to U.S. Forest Service District Ranger Michael Woodbridge.

2. Never again? Largest wild horse roundup in Colorado history could be state’s last

A camouflaged helicopter rises above the horizon.

The pattern does little to conceal the aircraft as the rotors blow high elevation desert sand into thick clouds of dust. The thumping can be heard for miles.

3. Scientists enter Steamboat cave with new mission, same interest

Clad in protective clothing and breathing through an oxygen mask, college student Darshan Chudasama squeezed through a small crevice of the Sulphur Cave at Howelsen Hill and peeked into a mysterious world lit by the headlamp on his helmet.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Tim Daniel of Granby Colorado holds his record-breaking brook trout. The previous brook trout record was set in 1947.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife/Courtesy photo

4. Record-breaking brook trout caught in Grand County’s Monarch Lake

Colorado Parks and Wildlife released information that will make Grand County proud: That is, Tim Daniel, of Granby, broke the longest-standing fish record in the state when he caught a 23-and-1/4-inch-long brook trout that weighed 7.84 pounds, in Monarch Lake on May 23.

Parks and Wildlife aquatic biologist Jon Ewert inspected the fish the day it was caught. Its girth was 15 and 3/8 inches.

5. Routt County mom to donate kidney to teenager with ties to Hayden

Routt County mom Jacci Jo Walton watches her 14-year-old daughter enjoy an active life at school, in 4-H and participating in the Routt County Fair, and she wishes for an equally active lifestyle for another 14-year-old with family ties to Hayden.

6. Steamboat bids farewell to Father Ernest as he heads to Northglenn

This weekend, as Rev. Ernest Bayer leads Mass at Holy Name Catholic Church in Steamboat Springs, there is little doubt that he will focus on delivering a positive message to the parish he has led for 17 years.

7. With Piceance roundup over, 75% of Colorado’s mustangs have been removed in a year

There are 761 fewer wild horses in the Piceance East-Douglas herd after helicopter operations ended on Monday, Aug. 1 in what is now the largest mustang round up in Colorado history.

In three gathers in the last year , the Bureau of Land Management has removed about 1,850 horses from Northwest Colorado — more than 75% of mustangs estimated to roam in the state at the start of last year.

8. Routt County Commissioners deny proposed neighborhood near Heritage Park

The Routt County Board of Commissioners denied initial plans for a 26-unit subdivision in west Steamboat Springs on Tuesday, Aug. 3, but that likely isn’t the end for the project.

As proposed, Heritage Village would include 20 single-family homes and three duplexes in an area just west of Steamboat Montessori School where there are two soccer fields. The development would eliminate those fields.

As proposed the Heritage Village neighborhood would add 26 residential units on land just west of Steamboat Montessori School.

Routt County Planning Department/Screenshot

9. U.S. 40 reopens in both directions after Monday crash

A tractor-trailer rollover on U.S. Highway 40 just east of Hayden has part of the road closed with alternating traffic in both directions as crews work to get the vehicle off the roadway.

The crash is in the westbound lane near the intersection with Routt County Road 52, according to a Colorado Department of Transportation alert posted at 1:14 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1.

10. Rising interest rates hit hard for some Steamboat homebuyers

Many would-be homebuyers were already priced out of Steamboat Springs, but the increase in mortgage payments the past few months has made it harder to buy in Routt County for many more people.

Doug Labor, a broker with Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty and local real estate statistics expert, explained how monthly payments for some of the most sought-after affordable properties in Steamboat have almost doubled, which he considers “startling” and “very concerning” for buyers.