Most read articles at SteamboatPilot.com



Did you miss these top stories from May 20-26?

A bear wandered into The Lodge at Steamboat last week, intrigued by the smell of cookies.
1. Bear checks himself into The Lodge at Steamboat (with video)

2. Lockdown at Steamboat High School adds to ongoing tensions

3. Steamboat Resort lift chairs, gondola cabins to be auctioned off next week

Chairs from the Preview lift from Steamboat Resort will be among the items auctioned off to the public beginning Monday, May 23.
4. Craigslist housing scam cheats local man out of $5,500

5. Sunlight Crossing rents higher than expected as median income is up 12%

6. ‘Dust on peak snowpack can be a menace’

A bridge along National Forest Service Road 128 near the Mad Creek Barn was washed out in recent days. The downed bridge does not affect the Mad Creek Trail, but will prevent people from creating a loop with the road and the trail.
7. High flows take out bridge near Mad Creek Barn

8. Surging sales tax revenues continue to puzzle budget managers

9. Employee housing set to proceed at a price

10. Routt County real estate sales surpass $38M the week of May 13-19

