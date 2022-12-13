Most of Routt County mountains under Avalanche Warning through 8 p.m. Wednesday

The Park and Elkhead mountains are under an avalanche warning through 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center/Screenshot

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center issued an Avalanche Warning for the Park and Elkhead Ranges in Routt County on Monday, Dec. 12, through 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14.

The area is forecasted as a four, or high, on the five-tiered avalanche danger scale above, near and below treeline.

The warning encapsulates all mountains north of Rabbit Ears Pass on U.S. Highway 40.

“Heavy snowfall and strong winds are creating very dangerous avalanche conditions,” reads the online forecast. “Expect widespread avalanche activity large enough to bury or kill a person. Some avalanches will release spontaneously. Travel in backcountry avalanche terrain is not recommended.”

Persistent and storm slabs are both problems noted as being very likely to trigger small to large avalanches.

The Medicine Bow, Never Summer Range and Rocky Mountain National Park are also under an Avalanche Warning.

“Expect to see very dangerous avalanche conditions as the new snow will overload the weak layers near the ground. These avalanches can release spontaneously,” reads the forecast discussion. “Steep slopes that have not released their snow yet will most likely reach their breaking point. As these slopes continue to gain snow, they are becoming more and more connected, and an avalanche can break further and run further than anticipated. Travel in backcountry avalanche terrain is not recommended for these areas.”

Risk is expected to drop to considerable on Thursday, Dec. 15.

New forecasts are published every day at 4:30 p.m. and the latest information can be found at avalanche.state.co.us .