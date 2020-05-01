Most Emerald Mountain trails are closed

The city of Steamboat Springs has closed all city-maintained singletrack on Emerald Mountain, aside from the Blackmer Trail.

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Due to muddy terrain, the city of Steamboat Springs announced all city-maintained singletrack trails on Emerald Mountain are closed, aside from Blackmer, in a news release Friday.

There is no end date to the closures, as it depends on the trails drying out. With warm weather in the forecast, the city said lower mountain trails may open as soon as next week.

Until then, Blackmer up to the Quarry is open, as well as the Spring Creek Trail, which is snow-free to bridge No. 3. Neighborhood trails around the city are open as well.

Updated trail information can be found on the virtual trail map.

Remember, if you’re leaving a rut or mud is sticking to your shoes, the trail is too muddy for use.