Mosquito spraying planned for this week in Hayden
Hayden officials have planned an aerial spraying for mosquitoes starting around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8. The measure is contingent upon wind and weather conditions. If delays occur, the next scheduled days for spraying are Tuesday, Aug. 9, Wednesday, Aug. 10 and Thursday, Aug. 11.
Residents can call Town Hall at 970-276-3741 for more information.
