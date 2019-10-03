Morgan Kraska: Please support 4A, 4B and 4C

Dear editor,

As a teacher, a community member and a soon-to-be parent, I am writing in support of ballot measures 4A, 4B and 4C. While these measures may not offer the “perfect” answer, they do offer an important step forward to ensure the continued success of our students, educators and our community.

I have committed the last 12 years of my life to my career as an art teacher at Steamboat Springs High School. I started teaching here in 2008, and since then, I have been named Teacher of the Year and one of Steamboat’s 20 Under 40 for my dedication, leadership and contribution to both my students and my community.

Like many of our educators, I have donated much of my personal time, energy and even money to my students. In fact, there is almost nothing I wouldn’t do to ensure their success.

But honestly, when I first started teaching here, I had no intention of staying because I knew I could not afford to live here long term. My teaching position was part-time, rent was high, I was single and making Ski Town USA my forever home seemed like a far-fetched fairytale. Now, 12 years later after getting married, buying a house, and recently. starting a family, it still seems like a far-fetched fairytale.

When my husband and I first considered buying a house, I still had a significant amount of debt from trying to make ends meet in Steamboat. We knew that just having a roof over our heads wasn’t going to be enough to keep us here. If we were going to live in Steamboat Springs, we wanted to have the extra time, money and energy to enjoy this beautiful town. And now, as we prepare to be parents, we want to offer the same for our daughter.

This was an impossible goal in Steamboat Springs, so we bought a house in Oak Creek. And while we enjoy living in Oak Creek, the reality is that we cannot live in the community where we work. We have been pushed out because it costs too much, and we make too little.

After all of the sacrifices we have made, not being able to afford to live in the community where we work and teach feels unfair and is not what is best for our students or our daughter. We urge you to please vote yes on 4A, 4B and 4C and keep our teachers in our community.

Sincerely,

Morgan Kraska

Steamboat Springs High School art teacher