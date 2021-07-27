Morgan Creek Fire now over 6K acres as crews continue building lines around fire

If conditions are favorable, crews will conduct aerial firing operations on the Morgan Creek Fire’s northern side Tuesday. (Courtesy/U.S. Forest Service)



CLARK — Over 380 personnel are now working on the Morgan Creek Fire, which grew to over 6,000 acres by Tuesday morning, according to officials.

Crews are focused on constructing fire lines on the western and southern portion of Divisions X and Z, which is located on the southwest flank of the fire in North Routt County. Firefighters in those areas are working toward the footprints of the 2020 Middle Fork Fire and the 2002 Burn Ridge Fire.

The fire is now at 6,093 acres, having grown about 100 acres since Monday, and is 8% contained.

On the north side of the fire, crews will continue monitoring and patrolling lines. If weather permits, firing operations may occur in the area to prevent uncontrolled fire spread.

The Morgan Creek Fire reached over 6,000 acres Tuesday. (Courtesy/U.S. Forest Service)



Clark experienced heavy smoke early Tuesday from the previous day’s burning operations, but that should lift from valleys and drainages by early afternoon. All of North Routt County may see light to moderate smoke from the fire and fire activity in Wyoming, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, California and British Columbia.