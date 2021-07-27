Morgan Creek Fire now over 6K acres as crews continue building lines around fire
CLARK — Over 380 personnel are now working on the Morgan Creek Fire, which grew to over 6,000 acres by Tuesday morning, according to officials.
Crews are focused on constructing fire lines on the western and southern portion of Divisions X and Z, which is located on the southwest flank of the fire in North Routt County. Firefighters in those areas are working toward the footprints of the 2020 Middle Fork Fire and the 2002 Burn Ridge Fire.
The fire is now at 6,093 acres, having grown about 100 acres since Monday, and is 8% contained.
On the north side of the fire, crews will continue monitoring and patrolling lines. If weather permits, firing operations may occur in the area to prevent uncontrolled fire spread.
Clark experienced heavy smoke early Tuesday from the previous day’s burning operations, but that should lift from valleys and drainages by early afternoon. All of North Routt County may see light to moderate smoke from the fire and fire activity in Wyoming, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, California and British Columbia.
Location: 15 miles north of Steamboat Springs in North Routt County near the Seedhouse and Mount Zirkel Wilderness Area
Size: 6,093 acres
Fuel: Heavy dead and down timber
Cause: Lightning
Date of ignition: 1 p.m. July 9, 2021
Firefighting personnel: 387
Containment: 8%
Source: Inciweb
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Morgan Creek Fire now over 6K acres as crews continue building lines around fire
CLARK — Over 380 personnel are now working on the Morgan Creek Fire, which grew to over 6,000 acres by Tuesday morning, according to officials.