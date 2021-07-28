Morgan Creek Fire grows nearly 500 acres since Tuesday
CLARK — With successful firing operations Tuesday, the northern edge of the Morgan Creek Fire in North Routt County has stretched to Seedhouse Road.
The fire is now at 6,555 acres, having grown about 450 acres since Tuesday, and is 8% contained.
With potential wet weather through the end of the week, crews will use the opportunity to assess the fire’s status, according to officials, following Tuesday’s operations. The focus will be on holding, patrolling and improving containment lines.
For the past several days, the fire has held up in the footprint of the 2002 Burn Ridge Fire, according to Owen Johnson, operations section chief trainee with the Type 3 incident management team that assumed control Tuesday.
Firing operations are ongoing as weather allows, tying the Morgan Creek Fire’s path into an edge of the 2002 Hinman Fire, which “prevents any other fire activity coming this direction (west) to other private inholdings,” Johnson said.
Location: 15 miles north of Steamboat Springs in North Routt County near the Seedhouse and Mount Zirkel Wilderness Area
Size: 6,555 acres
Fuel: Heavy dead and down timber
Cause: Lightning
Date of ignition: 1 p.m. July 9, 2021
Firefighting personnel: 253
Containment: 8%
Source: Inciweb
